Murder of Sara Buratin, the search for her partner and the new hypothesis of the investigators will have to begin soon

This morning, the Fire Brigade should start again with the search for Alberto Pittarello, the companion of Sara Buratin, who fled shortly after his crime. The hypothesis is that he took his own life by throwing his van into the Bacchiglione river.

This, however, is not the only hypothesis taken into consideration, it is also thought that the 39-year-old could be escaped or in the nearby woods or even on board another car. However, this hypothesis still today has no confirmation of what happened.

Sara Buratin is dead on the morning of Tuesday 27 February, in the mother's home which is located in Corso Italia, a Bovolenta, municipality in the province of Padua. A few days ago the woman had returned to live there, after she had entered into a deep crisis with her partner. Alberto Pittarello he lived alone and had told his partner that he wanted to meet her to give her a scooter to give to her daughter.

However, that vehicle never is existed. According to investigators, Sara lost her life between 10.05 and 10.35 that day. Her mother found her body on the ground in a shed outside the house and immediately had a illness. However, she managed to ask for the prompt intervention of the health workers, but for the woman they could not do anything other than confirm her death. Are approximately 20 blows which they would have inflicted on her from behind, with a hunting knife, with a blade of approximately 15 centimetresfound near the body.

Sara Buratin's companion's research

CREDIT: DAVIDE BOGGIAN

When questioned by the officers, Sara Buratin's mother explained that she was very worried about the situation that the daughter was living with her partner, due to constant arguments. For this reason the agents immediately set out on the trail of the man, but still today they are unable to find it.

Close to the Bacchiglione river, in addition to its own phone turned onthey would also have found signs of braking tyres. So they started looking in the water and it was inside that they found a van, about 5 meters deep. However, it is still unknown today whether the man's lifeless body is inside.

The Fire Brigade should start operations again in these last hours research. The hypothesis is that the 39-year-old decided to end it shortly after the crime, but we have to wait for the results of the research to have some confirmations.