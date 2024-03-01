Murder of Sara Buratin, the last message that Alberto Pittarello sent to a friend of his before the crime

Unfortunately, confirmation has arrived, inside the van found inside the Bacchiglione river, it belongs to his partner Sara Buratin. Alberto Pittarello, shortly after putting an end to the woman's life, chose to take her life by throwing his vehicle into the water.

At first, the hypothesis also arose that he may have staged all this and that he committed suicide leak. However, it was only a few hours ago that his family also had the opportunity to recognize him, in the morgue of the local hospital.

Alberto on the day of Tuesday 27 February, had asked for the day off at work, about a week earlier. She knew well that her partner, on that day, had the day free. Sara had returned to live with her mother and her daughter with her a few days ago. The man allegedly told her that he was going to her to bring her back scooter of the girl.

Before going home, the 39-year-old also allegedly called the mother in law, who informed him that she was not in the house in those minutes. Consequently, once he arrived, with an excuse he asked Sara to go get something from a warehouse and he would hit from behind. Are approximately 20 blows that he inflicted on her. The officers near the body also found the weapon used to commit the crime, a hunting knifewith a 15 centimeter blade.

The man's last message before putting an end to Sara Buratin's life

CREDIT: DAVIDE BOGGIAN

Breaking news is that from an initial check on Alberto's phone, around 10am, they found a message which he sent to a friend of his. He wrote to him: “How is it going?” The boy, however, perhaps did not understand the situation and decided to end it conversationreplying: “I am working!”

Just a few minutes later, the 39-year-old first put an end to his partner's life and then his own. When the Carabinieri found the body of the additional woman, worried about her 15-year-old daughter, they went to plain clothes schoolto keep the situation under control.

According to the investigators, the crime would appear to be premeditated time ago. However, only the autopsy and further investigations will provide concrete answers on the case.