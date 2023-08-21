Santa Margherita Ligure – The apartment where Alessio Grana lived, 35 years old, is located on the second and top floor of the building, in agreement with the Municipality of Santa Margherita Ligure, in via Costamezzana 15. A building that would give you chills, in any case: even if what happened on Saturday evening had not happened, even if there weren’t the blood splatters on the walls and steps to confirm it. Alessio had transformed his house into a sort of gym.

No one else lived with him and so instead of the usual furniture next to the refrigerator there was a punching bag, two pairs of boxing gloves ready to use, Nunchucks (the weapon used in martial arts) were hung on the wall. The doors and the furniture was dented from the punches he threw in moments of exasperation. It looks like the set of a horror film, they are the unmistakable signs of the discomfort of a man who rather than coexisting with others – in this case his neighbors – trained to fight them. Even when he was in bed resting, as the weights left next to the mattress suggest. Only the bathroom, which is a compliment to call rundown, doesn’t look like a bodybuilding studio.

Grana lived in the first apartment you meet on the second floor landing, opposite is that of his assassin Sergio Frisinghelli, 58 years old. Even his door has a dent, perhaps the sign of the attempted breakthrough by Grana. At the bottom of the landing is another house, where a man lives alone like the other two. «That one there (Grana, ed) threatened and harassed everyone. I would like to see you, if you had to endure all this for years », she says. He doesn’t want to be brought up, however: “Don’t you dare mention my name,” he yells before returning.

The victim of the murder in via Costamezzana had met assign the property by social services about ten years ago, as confirmed by the mayor of Santa Margherita Paolo Donadoni, touched by this story like everyone in the village: «We are sorry for what happened. We remain close to the family and friends of the victim and those of the alleged aggressor”. After a protest in 2008 – with his then partner he had camped with a tent in front of the Municipality – Grana had finally obtained a home. He had looked for a job, but hadn’t found more than seasonal contracts in the summer.

To weigh on the curriculum a slew of charges and convictions: crimes committed between 2008 and 2009, like that rifle he had hidden because he didn’t have a firearms licence, like that damage to public buildings, or that resistance to a public official, to conclude with personal injuries and ill-treatment. A limbo that had cost him the loss of parental authority over his son. The hardest slap. Hence the constant requests to the carabinieri to help him in the battle he had waged against social services because he wanted to embrace his child again.

The lack of affection and the condominium disputes they isolated him even more. “It made noise even at night with very loud music,” reveals another resident of number 15. He too is anonymous, as if to make himself invisible out of fear.

Those nocturnal noises drove Frisinghelli crazy, obsessed more than by music with a sound that was probably that of gloves hitting the punching bag. Like a drop that falls inexorably and digs a furrow. What created the thirty-five year old who died on Saturday evening, with his abdomen pierced by a stab wound, between himself and the world around him. Yet no one in via Costamezzana had ever dared to report him. The most fearless had only reported it.

Men and Muscles: in this building on a hill with a breathtaking view there are no women. Or rather there is only one. And it’s here by accident. Anna is 69 years old, despite her retirement age she still works. Under the scorching sun.

Yesterday morning she was contacted by the cooperative because those traces of blood had to be cleaned up. At 13 she was still there with the bucket of water and the Vileda rag: «There must have been three of us, one felt ill and the other ran away when she saw the blood». Anna doesn’t run away: «But I don’t know anything, don’t put me in the way. It’s my first time going up here. There was a slaughterhouse, they told me to clean up and I did it». She points to the walls with the sketches: «There, however, I can’t do anything about it, I’ve tried but it won’t come off. I am sorry”. She then adds: “Those who live here all left when the carabinieri left, I have to finish my work and I’m staying.”