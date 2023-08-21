Genoa – Alessio Granathe 35-year-old man killed by his neighbor Sergio Frisinghelli, was hit at least twice with a hunting dagger on the landing of the public housing condominium on the heights of Santa Margherita Ligure. This is what emerged from an initial inspection by the carabinieri of the scene of the crime that took place on Saturday evening in via Costemezzana.

In fact, no traces of blood attributable to the attack were found in the house of the 58-year-old craftsman and gardener. Grana Saturday night he started pounding on his killer’s door with a wooden rolling pin. When Frisinghelli opened the door for him he allegedly hit him.

At that point the craftsman would have taken the dagger from a drawer and would have struck him but outside his home. The young man then fled up the stairs where other traces of blood were found on the steps but also on the walls. A circumstance that the investigators, coordinated by the prosecutor Luca Scorza Azzarà, want to investigate in order to understand if Frisinghelli hit the victim even while he was running away.

An initial answer may come fromautopsy which will be performed by the coroner Camilla Tettamanti. For the lawyer of the murderer, the lawyer Claudio Zadra, it is instead a question of “a culpable excess of self-defense”. The gardener “was afraid for himself and for his wife who was at home. He was attacked so much that he was taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a head injury and some grazes on his arm. Then he himself called the emergency services and with 118 on the phone he tried to revive him”.

The prosecutor sent the investigating judge today the request for validation of the arrest which will be fixed between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.