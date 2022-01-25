Deny any sort of involvement and says that someone, the uncle of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who vanished from Novellara, was framed by someone. Listened to in prison, where it is, for the murder of Saman Abbas, his granddaughter, the man continues to deny that he had harmed the girl, whose traces have long since been lost.

Danish Hasnain, uncle of the 18-year-old girl from Pakistan who disappeared last April in Novellara, was overheard by the investigating magistrate for a long time during the guarantee interrogation that took place in the city of Reggio Emilia. For the 34-year-old man, the accusation is heavy: kidnapping and murder aggravated by kinship with the victim, premeditation and futile reasons. But he denies any involvement:

I have nothing to do with Saman’s murder, they set me up.

These are the words of Saman’s uncle before the judges for the preliminary investigations of the court of Reggio Emilia Luca Ramponi.

The prosecutor Laura Galli and Major Maurizio Pallante, who is the commander of the investigative unit of the Carabinieri of Reggio Emilia, were also present at the interrogation. Core that investigates the story of the young girl who disappeared into thin air.

At the end of the interrogation, the judge reserved the confirmation of the precautionary measure against Saman’s uncle. The interrogation lasted about two and a half hours, answering through the questions of the investigating judge, connected via video from the Reggio Emilia prison where he has been held since January 20, after his extradition from France to Italy.

Murder of Saman Abbas: the words of his uncle before the judges

The lawyer Lalla Gherpelli defending Saman’s uncle explains:

Precisely in consideration of the excellent and affectionate relations he had with his niece, he considered it plausible that she had left voluntarily.

According to the lawyer, this would be the version that Saman Abbas’s father, his brother Shabbar, and the brother of Saman Abbas, the man’s nephew, revealed after he disappeared from Novilara. Today he believes Saman’s brother may have accused him why