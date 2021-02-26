D.According to estimates by the American intelligence services, the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has approved the use to capture or kill the journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who is critical of the regime. A report released on Friday by the office of National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said the services’ assessment was based on Salman’s control of the decision-making process in Saudi Arabia and one of his closest advisors and members of his bodyguard directly involved in the fall 2018 operation in Istanbul were involved.

Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate general in Istanbul by a special command from Riyadh. There is still no trace of his body to this day. Khashoggi lived in the state of Virginia and wrote columns for the Washington Post, which often contained criticism of the Saudi monarchy.

“The Crown Prince saw Khashoggi as a threat to the kingdom and generally supported violent means when necessary to silence him,” the report said. It is unclear, however, to what extent Saudi Arabian government representatives had planned in advance to inflict violence on journalists critical of the government.

The American President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with the Saudi King Salman for the first time on Thursday. The White House said afterwards that Biden had told the king that he would work to “make bilateral relations as strong and transparent as possible”. The President reaffirmed the importance the United States attaches to human rights and the rule of law. The notice made no mention of Khashoggi’s killing.

Bin Salman publicly condemned the murder

The leadership of the Islamic-conservative kingdom came under severe criticism after Khashoggi’s disappearance. She only admitted the murder under international pressure. The traces led to the closest circle of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, who, however, denied having ordered the killing himself and publicly condemned the act.

As a first consequence of the findings of the secret services, the American State Department has imposed entry restrictions on 76 citizens of Saudi Arabia. The American Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that they are believed to have “been involved in the threat to dissidents abroad” such as Khashoggi.

The US Treasury Department has also put a former advisor to the Saudi Crown Prince and an elite unit of the royal family on the sanctions list. The ministry announced in Washington on Friday that the former vice chief of intelligence services, Ahmed al-Asiri, and the RIF rapid reaction force were affected. The sanctions stipulate that any property belonging to those affected will be frozen in the United States. American citizens are prohibited from doing business with them. No sanctions were known against Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman himself.

Riyadh rejects “unacceptable” report

Saudi Arabia has meanwhile rejected the American report as “wrong” and “unacceptable”. The Foreign Ministry in Riyadh announced on Twitter on Friday that it contained “incorrect information and conclusions” on the Saudi leadership.

The “terrible crime” is a blatant violation of Saudi law, it said. Those who committed it were convicted. It was regrettable that the report was published. The kingdom rejects measures that violate its sovereignty and the independence of its judiciary.