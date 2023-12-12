According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, a neighbor of Pierina Paganelli, Valeria Bartolucci, would have access to a garage that was never checked by the police during the investigations.

We continue to investigate the case of the elderly lady found lifeless in the garage of the condominium where she lived. A anonymous sourceregarding the death of Pierina Paganelli, said that the neighbor Valeria Bartolucci it would have access to a garage which, however, the police never checked during all the searches in the Rimini building.

Pierina Paganelli lost her life in Rimini, at the age of 78. Her daughter-in-law found her the following morning in the garage of the condominium where she lived. There are still no people registered in the register of suspects, but there are several acquaintances suspected by the police.

The investigations focus, in fact, on some of the woman's neighbors: Valeria Bartolucci, her husband Louis Dassilvathe brothers Loris and Manuela Bianchi (the latter her daughter-in-law, who apparently had an affair with Bartolucci's husband).

A condominium owner of the building where the woman lived, who wished to remain anonymous, made an interesting revelation to the microphones of Mattino Cinque. Something that, perhaps, investigators still don't know.

Valeria Bartolucci, wife of Louis Dassilva, who in the past had had a relationship with Pierina's daughter-in-law, would have access to a second garage in the condominium garage. A space that the investigators never searched, because they were not aware of this fact.

Pierina Paganelli, the neighbor Valeria Bartolucci and that garage to which she would have access according to another condominium owner

That box is not his property. The woman, however, would have the keys to shelter her car on bad weather days. Another condominium friend of the nurse would have given her the keys to the garage.

The nurse could have given the keys to her husband, who remains one of the main suspects, as he has been since the early stages of the investigation. The witness wished to remain anonymous, however making himself available to the judicial authority for any further clarifications or information he might have to give.