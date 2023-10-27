The Court of Cassation confirmed the life sentence for Gaia Russo and her ex-partner Nicolas Musi, accused of taking the little boy’s life Leonardo Russo. The story dates back to May 23, 2019, the child was only 19 months old.

On March 26, 2021, the Assize Court of Novara ruled on the life sentence for the two accused. Conviction later confirmed on appeal. A few hours ago the confirmation from the Supreme Court also arrived. Gaia Russo, mother of little Leonardo Russo and her ex-boyfriend will have to serve a life sentence.

Nicolas Musi has been recognized as thematerial executor of the crimebut the mother of the 19-month-old child was charged with not having prevented the continuous beatings from the boy about his child. She had taken him to the emergency room several times, telling the doctors different excuses. Even on that same dramatic day, Gaia tried to cover for her partner. But the truth soon emerged. She let her beat her baby, she stood by and watched, she told what little Leo was fell from the bed.

The woman will now be taken to prison, where she will serve a life sentence. To this day, she remains in one protected structure in the province of Turin, because a few months after the conviction he gave birth to another baby girlwho is now 4 years old.

Leonardo Russo was violently beaten. The marks on his body immediately caused the castle of lies built by his mother to fall, he couldn’t have fallen from the cot. The autopsy highlighted the cause of death asliver hemorrhageconsequence of a strong blow to the abdomen.

The confession of little Leonardo Russo’s mother

After the investigations shed light on the truth, Gaia Russo confessed what had really happened in that house. Nicolas Musi had beaten him and it wasn’t the first time.

Even the same ex-partner, after months of interrogations, collapsed and confessed the truth. He himself revealed that it wasn’t the first time and that Gaia had never stopped him, she had never reported him, even that day he was remained to watch.