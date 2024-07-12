After a long trial for the heartbreaking murder of the little girl Elena Of The Wellthe sentence against his mother, Martina Patti, arrived today. The girl, who was 25 years old at the time of the facts, was accused of aggravated premeditated crime, concealment of the body and simulation of another crime.

The woman’s lawyers Gabriele Celesti and Tommaso Tamburinothey had instead asked for her the absolutionfor the incapacity to understand and to want. However, the First Court of Assizes of Catania has decided to accept all the requests of the additional prosecutor Fabio Schiavone.

In fact they decided for her a sentenced to 30 years in prison. The little girl’s father and paternal grandparents have decided to join the civil action, with the lawyer Barbara Ronsivalle. Martina Patti was in the minutes in which the judge read the sentence classroom. During the trial, when she had the chance to speak she said that she had always wanted the maternity.

However, even today the motive behind this very serious crime is still shrouded in mystery. mystery. For the investigators who were looking into the case, it had premeditated everything for days.

The crime of Elena Del Pozzo, committed by her mother Martina Patti

Little Elena passed away on June 13, 2022. She had spent the night with her father and paternal grandparents, the next morning her aunt had gone to take her to the nursery. Her mother had gone to pick her up around lunchtime and together they had returned to home.

A few minutes later they came out again and took her to a abandoned land near home. Once here the woman hit the little girl in the shoulderscausing her death within moments. She finally closed the body in five black bags and returned to her dwelling.

Martina Patti has chosen to stage a fake kidnapping of the little girl, calling her parents and her ex-partner and telling them that three armed men had stopped her in the car and had took away the daughter. With her father she went to the police station to report the incident, but only the following day, when cornered by the officers, she chose to to confess everything and he even had his body found.