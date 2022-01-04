The first words of the father of little Daniele Paitoni from prison, reported by his lawyer: the man keeps repeating that he wants to die

The murder of the little one Daniele Paitoni shocked the whole of Italy. A 7-year-old boy killed by his father with a stab in the throat and then hidden in the closet. The man, a 40-year-old under house arrest for attacking his colleague with a cutter, was supposed to spend the New Year with the little boy and then bring him back to his mother on the evening of 2 December.

That day, however, something happened in the head of Davide Paitoni, which led him to make a cruel gesture and which will never find an explanation. He killed his 7-year-old boy, then hid his lifeless body in the closet. When he went to meet his mother to bring back little Daniele to her, the man has tried to kill her too. Fortunately, the woman managed to escape and was transported to the hospital.

Davide Paitoni left a note next to his son’s body, with which he apologized for what he had done to him and then sent a audio message to his father, Daniele’s paternal grandfather, to tell him what he had done and not to open the wardrobe.

The police stopped him after his escape, in a wooded area of ​​Colle Sant’Elia a Travel. He still had themurder weapon and of cocaine.

What Paitoni says from prison

His lawyer, after speaking with the killer from prison, reported that Davide Paitoni keeps repeating that wants to die.

He shakes his head and keeps repeating, it’s a disaster, it’s a disaster, I want to die. It is very difficult to communicate with him right now. He speaks very softly and looks very depressed.

The lawyer also explained that he had received several threats because he defends a man who killed a 7-year-old child, but in his work he also defends the “most monstrous criminals”. Then, according to reports from the same, the motive of the 40-year-old father would have been the vengeance against his ex-wife, who would have it betrayed and left.

Today will be held thepreliminary hearing, waiting for theautopsy which will be performed on the lifeless body of little Daniele.