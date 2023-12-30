Murder of Giulia Tramontano, the trial for Alessandro Impagnatiello will begin soon: here's what his lawyers are aiming for

Next January 18th, in just under a month the trial will begin for Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old barman accused of having ended the life of his pregnant partner Giulia Tramontano. He has been in the San Vittore prison since he confessed.

At first the boy made everyone believe that in reality his girlfriend had left after a quarrel. However, only when the agents framed him did he decide to speak out truth and had the body found.

Next January 18th after approximately 230 days from the crime, his trial will begin. Defended by lawyers Giulia Gerardini and Samantha Barbagliathey want to aim to avoid him being sentenced to life imprisonment.

The purpose in fact, from what he reports The Corriere della Serafor them is to ask for their assisted psychiatric assessment. The barman, however, until that day never showed any signs that could suggest some kind of problem.

Impagnatiello appears to be accused of voluntary crime, aggravated by trivial reasons, cohabitation constraints and even premeditation. This last aggravating circumstance has found its way in recent months confirmations.

This is because the 30-year-old has been trying ever since he discovered that the girl was pregnant cause her to miscarry and even put an end to his life. Secretly she was giving her the rat poisonbut when he realized that his castle of lies had collapsed he decided to end his life.

Who will testify in the courtroom for Giulia Tramontano's crime

Obviously the live trial will not begin on January 18, but the lawyers will be able to show the witnesses and all the evidence collected. The entire class will be present in the classroom family by Giulia Tramontano.

Furthermore, he will also be there as a witness the other girl that Impagnatiello had been seeing for about a year. From what Il Corriere wrote, they could also cover it with a screen.

The bartender's colleague has been in a relationship with him for about a year and is also one of the last people to have seen Giulia alive. The two had met in the afternoon and the 29-year-old had discovered the whole truth about the company. In one of the last images you can see the two hugging outside the bar, before saying goodbye.