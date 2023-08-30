For the murder of Giulia Tramontano, a further extension has been requested and the situation of Alessandro Impagnatiello becomes more complicated

For the moment on the crime of Julia Tramontano and little Thiago, the baby she was carrying, there are still many aspects to be clarified. As for example if the boyfriend, she had premeditated everything or if it happened due to a tantrum.

In an article published by the newspaper The dayfor the first results of the toxicological tests on the 29 year old, it emerged that there were in the body traces of a strange substance. Probably compatible with the rodenticide found in the house.

Alessandro Impagnetiello in his confession, has denied premeditation. However, from the checks on his PC, searches emerged that he had done on the internet, already since December of the previous year.

In which he wanted to know how poison a fetus or the effects of rat poison on humans. Consequently, the results of this substance came from the toxicological analysis, but not from the autopsy. Now it will be necessary to understand if the man has already tried to put an end to his life in the previous months to the crime.

For this reason, the doctor has requested a further extension for the relationship and also to make new ones investigations on little Thiago. The aim is to understand if the man had managed to poison the child as well.

In reality Alessandro Impagnatiello considered the woman, but above all the baby she was carrying, as a “obstaclefor her new relationship.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

It was the evening of May 27th, when the 29-year-old returned home after a meeting with the girl her boyfriend had been dating for about a year. She had discovered all of hers lies.

Impagnetiello perhaps because he understood that he could no longer keep the situation under control, took a kitchen knife and ended his life. The autopsy revealed that they are about 39 the blows he inflicted on her.

Before admitting the crime, he made believe that Giulia had gone away. He had also filed a complaint of disappearance. Thanks to the evidence collected in the following days, the agents managed to frame him and to discover shortly after, the heartbreaking truth.