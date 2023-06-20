Murder of Giulia Tramontano, fingerprint checks are underway on the artifacts found in the house where the crime took place

Almost a month after the crime of Julia TramontanoThe investigation has not yet concluded. This is because the agents of the Ris are carrying out checks on the artifacts found in the house where the events took place and which unfortunately the 29-year-old lost her life.

The agents of the Ris, of a special department, are making some fingerprint checks. The purpose is precisely to understand if man did everything by himself or if he had gods accomplices.

There are still many things to understand about this heartbreaking episode, which led to the premature death of the 29-year-old, who was seven months pregnant with her first child. They would have called him Thiago and would have been born about 2 months after the crime.

Boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello I confess, before admitting the truth, he made everyone believe that Giulia had left after an argument. In her complaint she said they actually had argued because she had discovered a parallel relationship of his.

He said in the confession that he told her about 2 or 3 cutsbut without a reason. However, from the autopsy the truth that emerged was another and that is that she inferred about it 37 slasheswith a weapon found in the kitchen.

Framed by the agents and also by the stories of the other girl he had been seeing for about a year, Impagnetiello decided to to confess. In fact it is located in arrest from that moment.

The new investigations by the Ris for the crime of Giulia Tramontano

Yesterday the investigators made some new ones fingerprint surveys on some artifacts found in the house. More precisely in the plastic garbage bags, in the roll of transparent film, in the bottles of ammonia, bleach, drain cleaner and also on the detergent.

These last objects Impagnatiello would have used in the days following the crime, for clean up the tracksboth inside the house, but also in the garage and in the cellar.

The man after ending the woman’s life, tried to burn the body first in the bathtub and then in the garage. However, having failed in her goal, he closed Giulia in some cellophane and then in her bags, until she hid her body behind a cavityin an abandoned area of ​​Senago.