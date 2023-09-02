What did the analyzes for the crime of Giulia Tramontano show: little Thiago protected him with the placenta

All investigations into the crime are underway Julia Tramontano and little Thiago, the baby she was carrying. From the coroner’s report it emerged that Impagnatiello made her ingest that rat poison, for some time now.

This is because for him, the woman and the child were about to become one obstaclebut his plan put in place since December of the previous year, it hadn’t worked.

From the analyzes and in the 29-year-old’s hair, the doctor found traces of Bromadiolone, the active ingredient in rat poison. Those sachets that the officers found at home when he went to the barracks to report it disappearance.

Alessandro Impagnatiello told the agents that he actually needed them for Work. However, from the doctor’s autopsy report, a totally different truth emerged from what he said.

They were present in Giulia’s body 9.15 nanograms of poison. In that of little Thiago instead a much lower concentration, of 0.29 nanograms. This is because the placenta she managed to protect him.

Impgnatiello almost every evening offered a herbal tea to the partner, in which he poured that very substance, but the dissolved quantity it wasn’t enough to cause death. Perhaps she had suspicions, precisely because she sent messages to a friend of hers, in which she said she felt drugged.

Crime of Giulia Tramontano, evidence against her boyfriend

From the moment the barman confessed to the crime, he never spoke to the investigators again. The next interview is scheduled for September and it’s just before that day, that they’re trying to collect all the evidence necessary.

Impagnetiello in his confession said that in reality he put an end to Giulia’s life, in a moment of rapture. But the clues and also the searches made by him on the web, not they would confirm this version.

This is because on the pc, they found searches of December 2022, in which he tried to figure out how to end the life of the girl and the fetus, using just that poison found at home, in his backpack.