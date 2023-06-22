Murder of Giulia Tramontano, the Ris of Parma will also have to retrieve the traces and objects found in the couple’s house

There are still many points to be clarified on the crime that took place in the municipality of Senago, where unfortunately the 29-year-old pregnant Julia Tramontano, lost his life. The confessed boyfriend is now under arrest and is no longer defended by a single lawyer, but another lawyer has joined.

THE Parma rice moreover, further checks are being carried out, which will be carried out on 28 June. They will have to find all the objects and tracks found in the couple’s house.

Agents will also have to determine if the blood traces found on the ground in the apartment in the building in via Novella, whether it belongs to Giulia or not.

They also want to understand if the man did it all from Alone or if you had the help of an accomplice, in cleaning the house and also the ashes left on the stairs of the condominium. From an initial investigation, they don’t appear to be there other people involved.

Alessandro Impagnatiello was previously defended by the lawyer Julia Geradinibut to her now also added Samantha Barbagliaof the Milan court.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

It was the evening of May 27, when Giulia returned to the house she shared with her boyfriend. She had just had a encounter with the girl that he attended in parallel for about a year.

Impagnatiello in his confessionhe said he felt at the time stressed out from these two relationships. For this reason, when she saw her partner return home, she decided to put an end to her life.

Julia was pregnant in the seventh month of little Thiago. The baby should have been born just two months later. The man initially said that he had only hit her with two or three cutsbut another truth emerged from the autopsy.

The 30-year-old who worked as a barman hit her with approx 37 slashes, one of which to the carotid artery. He most likely hit her from behind and she didn’t even have time to defend yourself. Now it will only be further investigations that will give concrete answers on what happened in that house.