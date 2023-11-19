Murder of Giulia, the father: “Girls reported, you will save your lives”

Murder of Giulia, the father: “If there are signs, say it to save your life”

“I thank the minister very much for the graduation, in my heart it is something that already happened that Thursday, you can see it from the red bows on the gate of the house. I can only thank because Giulia deserved it. Something must come from this affair; we as a family will actively engage.” She said it Gino Cecchettin, the father of Giulia, the 22-year-old killed, interviewed by journalists outside the house in Vigonovo. “I haven’t heard from Filippo’s family” she continued.

“We as a family – he added – obviously miss Giulia very much, you will have seen it from my messages this morning, but we must strengthen ourselves and look to the future”. “If you have even the slightest doubt that the relationship is not what you want – he underlined – communicate it, because it is only in this way that you will save your life, so as not to be here to celebrate another feminicide again. As a father, I obviously ask myself questions, and unfortunately time has passed. It’s too late now – he concluded – let’s do something for those who still have the possibility of staying here”.

Giulia, the sister: “We must protect the girls of the future and the present”

(AGI) – Rome, Nov. 19. – “Today is the time of pain but tomorrow is the time of change. We must transform this thing into an example, we must protect the girls of the future and of the present”. Elena Cecchettin, the sister of Giulia, the 22-year-old who was killed, said this outside the house in Vigonovo speaking to journalists. (TO

