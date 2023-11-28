The analyzes on the black Fiat Grande Punto to verify whether Giulia Cecchettin was also stabbed inside the passenger compartment and whether Filippo Turetta put the body in the trunk, before disposing of it, leaving it at the bottom of a slope in a mountainous area in Friuli. Then, the investigations on the blood traces found at the two sites of the attack in Vigonovo and Fossò and on the two knives recovered. And again the autopsy and the scheduling of an interrogation by the prosecutors focused on possible premeditation. They are just part of the steps, scheduled for the next few days, of the investigation into the murder of the student who dreamed of being an illustrator, killed, according to the prosecution, with “unheard of ferocity” by her ex-boyfriend who she had also left for the his “excessive jealousy”, as his father Gino put it in black and white.
If he wants, Turetta, who will turn 22 in December, will be able to tell everything to the Venice investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo today in the interrogation, even if he could choose the line of silence or make only a brief statement of admissions or a partial confession, without helping the investigations . The feeling is that she won’t answer. The certainty is that, as the lawyer Giovanni Caruso clarified, “no request will be presented to the Review” against the detention order in prison, “nor will any relaxation of the measure be requested”. The lawyer also explained that he did not want to anticipate “anything regarding the interrogation out of respect for the judicial authority”, that he did not want to say whether he would speak or make use of “the right not to answer”.
Turetta’s interrogation began, prosecutor present
The interrogation of Filippo Turetta, accused of the kidnapping and murder of his ex-girlfriend Giulia Cecchettin, began in the Verona prison, before the investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo. The suspect, defended by Giovanni Caruso, has three possible paths: responding to the magistrate, remaining silent or making spontaneous statements. After meeting the boy yesterday, the lawyer explained that he would not have submitted a request for house arrest or even to the Review Court. Prosecutor Andrea Petroni is also present at the interrogation and, if he deems it appropriate, will be able to ask questions.
Investigating judge and prosecutor in prison for questioning
The lawyer Giovanni Caruso, lawyer of Filippo Turetta, accused of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, has just arrived in the Verona prison for the interrogation of the 21-year-old before the Venice investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo, which will begin at 10. The defender yesterday did not wanted to anticipate if the young man speaks he will make use of the right not to respond, but he clarified that he will not submit a request for house arrest. After him, the judge and prosecutor Andrea Petroni also entered the penitentiary institution.
For Elena Cecchettin’s lawyer, the murder of her sister Giulia is “aggravated by stalking”
For Elena Cecchettin’s lawyer, the murder of her sister Giulia was “aggravated by stalking”. Filippo Turetta, in fact, explains the lawyer Nicodemo Gentile, has «demonstrated to be a ‘nagging harasser’, his behaviour, as is emerging from several elements we have already collected, is characterized by multiple and repeated conduct which describes ‘hunger for possession towards our Giulia”. It is, he clarified, “a psychological siege that had caused the girl a state of disorientation and significant anxiety”. And again: «A masterful use of the relationship that pushed Turetta first to perpetrate repeated acts of harassment and control, also through incessant calls and messages, and then, finally, murder, in order to gratify his persecutory will» . This morning at 10 Turetta will be questioned by the investigating judge in the Verona prison.
