The analyzes on the black Fiat Grande Punto to verify whether Giulia Cecchettin was also stabbed inside the passenger compartment and whether Filippo Turetta put the body in the trunk, before disposing of it, leaving it at the bottom of a slope in a mountainous area in Friuli. Then, the investigations on the blood traces found at the two sites of the attack in Vigonovo and Fossò and on the two knives recovered. And again the autopsy and the scheduling of an interrogation by the prosecutors focused on possible premeditation. They are just part of the steps, scheduled for the next few days, of the investigation into the murder of the student who dreamed of being an illustrator, killed, according to the prosecution, with “unheard of ferocity” by her ex-boyfriend who she had also left for the his “excessive jealousy”, as his father Gino put it in black and white.

If he wants, Turetta, who will turn 22 in December, will be able to tell everything to the Venice investigating judge Benedetta Vitolo today in the interrogation, even if he could choose the line of silence or make only a brief statement of admissions or a partial confession, without helping the investigations . The feeling is that she won’t answer. The certainty is that, as the lawyer Giovanni Caruso clarified, “no request will be presented to the Review” against the detention order in prison, “nor will any relaxation of the measure be requested”. The lawyer also explained that he did not want to anticipate “anything regarding the interrogation out of respect for the judicial authority”, that he did not want to say whether he would speak or make use of “the right not to answer”.

– Murder Cecchettin, Giulia’s lawyer: “Her murderer was a persistent molester”. This morning the interrogation in prison