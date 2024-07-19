60-year-old former Rada deputy Farion died in hospital after assassination attempt in Lviv

Former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Iryna Farion died in a hospital in Lviv after an assassination attempt on her on Friday, July 19. This was reported by the press service of the First Medical Association of Lviv.

Information about the death of 60-year-old Farion confirmed the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozitsky, as well as the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi.

It is a great pity, but despite all the efforts of doctors, it was not possible to save Irina Farion. Sincere condolences to the family, friends and students of Irina Dmitrievna Maxim Kozitsky Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration

Farion was hospitalized in critical condition

As local journalist Marta Oliyarnik reported, the ex-parliamentarian was shot in the temple. The shooter was wearing gloves and the weapon did not have a silencer. According to Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)the attacker was previously waiting for the woman at the house.

Farion was hospitalized in critical condition “on the verge of life and death.”

The head of the anesthesiology service of the First Medical Association of Lviv Natalia Matolinets said that Farion underwent primary surgical treatment of the head. She was connected to an artificial lung ventilation apparatus (ALV) in a state of deep cerebral coma.

The case of the attack on Farion has been reclassified

Initially, the attack on the ex-deputy was classified as an attempted murder. However, the National Police of Ukraine has now reclassified it as a murder.

The department emphasized that they are taking all necessary measures to identify and detain the attacker, who could face up to 15 years in prison.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reacting to the assassination attempt on Farion, said that the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are promptly reporting on the search for the attacker.

It is obvious that any violence deserves only condemnation and everyone who is responsible for this attack must be held fully accountable. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

Farion spoke out against the Russian language in Ukraine

Iryna Farion was a member of the Verkhovna Rada in 2012-2014 and is a member of the Ukrainian nationalist party Svoboda. She has repeatedly spoken out against the use of the Russian language in Ukraine.

In 2023, she published an email from a student in Crimea who supported her words that Russian-speaking servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are not Ukrainians. However, the professor did not hide the personal data of the sender of the email.

After this, the SBU opened a criminal case against her, after which she was fired from the local university “Lviv Polytechnic”. However, the court acquitted her and reinstated her as a teacher.