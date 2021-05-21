D.he trial for the murder of five small children in Solingen will start a good nine months after the crime at the Wuppertal district court. The accused is the mother of the victims, who is said to have killed five of her six children in Solingen. The court admitted the charge of fivefold murder, a court spokesman said on Friday in Wuppertal. The process started on June 14th.

According to the indictment, the German, who was 27 years old at the time of the crime, first sedated her children with a drug mix. The children got sleepy as intended and fell asleep. The single parent then let water in the bathtub in the bathroom and laid out bath toys.

According to the indictment, she then woke her children one by one, brought them to the bathroom and suffocated or drowned in the bathtub. Then she wrapped each child in towels and put them in the nursery.

The five dead children were discovered on September 3 last year. Her mother threw herself in front of a train after the crime in Düsseldorf Central Station, but survived seriously injured. Her eldest son survived unharmed. His mother had sent him to see grandma in the Lower Rhine region.

Police discovered the bodies of Melina (1), Leonie (2), Sophie (3), Timo (6) and Luca (8) in the woman’s apartment in Solingen.

In the meantime, the woman had claimed that a stranger had broken into her apartment and killed her children. For this version, however, no traces or starting points were discovered, a spokesman for the prosecutor had said. There is nothing to suggest that it could have been so.

The court had planned eleven days of the trial so far, the court spokesman said. Judge Jochen Kötter will be in the chair. The defendant is considered innocent until the proceedings have been legally concluded.