On the night of Wednesday, November 23, the pastor of an evangelical church in the mayor’s office Gustavo A. Madero from Mexico City, was a victim of crime, after a group of criminals entered the temple to steal the money from the tithe.

These subjects, who beat his wife and sexually abused his daughter, fatally injured the 79-year-old man identified as Efren “N”whom they tried to deprive of the amount of 30 thousand pesos, leaving the victims tied up and then fleeing the site empty-handed.

However, relatives of the pastor, who spoke with elements of the Investigation Police (PDI) about what happened as part of the investigations, they later accused the agents of having stolen the amount of 300 thousand pesos from the church located in the New Atzacoalco neighborhood.

For this reason, they were detained by residents of the area who later handed them over to elements of the Citizen Security Secretariat (SSC), who transferred them to the Public Ministry to begin the investigations.

According to information from journalist Carlos Jiménez, the PDI agents identified as Anabel “R” Y Prosperous “V”They would have pointed to SSC personnel as those responsible for having stolen the money, initiating a dispute between the two organizations.