An the morning of January 8, 2022, around 9:50 a.m., before her mother went ice skating with her three younger siblings and her father then built a snow igloo with their two sons in the garden, the then 16-year-old Hannah Sch. to the internet for help. She googled: “Can you stay in your parents’ house at 16 if your parents have died?” Hours later, when her friend Felix S., who had been 18 for a few weeks, dressed completely in black in her children’s room shortly after midnight Standing in front of her with a balaclava, headlamp, one-hand knife and gloves, she commented: “You look really sexy in your outfit.”

The presiding judge of the youth chamber of the Bayreuth district court summed up what followed in the basement of the detached family home of a couple of doctors in the village of Mistelbach on Monday with the words “catastrophe” and “bloodbath”. With the “sexy sentence” the accused Sch. encouraged her friend to carry out the crime: to kill her parents because her father allegedly beat her with his fists every day. Because her parents bullied her “24/7” – and her brother and she are therefore suicidal. This encourages us to put the “jointly drawn up plan” into practice – according to the conviction of the court.

Another quarrel with the father

The crime happened as follows: On the evening of January 8, the entire family watched a film in the living room until around 10:30 p.m. Before that, there had been another argument between Hannah and her father: the student should have taken care of the application letter, but she didn’t. Around midnight, when everyone else had gone to sleep, S. entered the parents’ bedroom in the basement, complete with balaclava and headlamp. Briefly he switched the lamp on and off again: he had to see who was lying where.

He started with his father. The man was stabbed several times in the neck. The father managed to get up and grab his daughter’s boyfriend from behind, who was already on his way to the mother’s side of the bed. The eighteen-year-old who had recently been kicked out by his own mother, who had been with the Sch. was allowed to live, could be seen with them on the family Christmas greeting, had celebrated Christmas with them and had been given presents by their parents, turned around and stabbed his father several times in the head, chest and neck. The chairman will later say that he acted “with the absolute will to destroy”. When the father fell to the ground, S. stabbed the mother, who began to “scream in panic”. He continued “until her screams stopped.”

Felix is ​​killing his parents, said Hannah Sch. your brother

While S. killed the parents in the basement, Hannah Sch. the deed in the gallery on the first floor – this is how the court sees it, which sees its complicity above all in this “security”. The screams woke the 14-year-old brother. He came out of his room and asked what was going on. Felix is ​​killing his parents, said Sch. your brother. He shouldn’t go downstairs, “you can’t get the pictures out of your head”. “But someone’s screaming!” The sister waited briefly, then she answered: “Obviously not anymore.” Then S. came out of the parents’ room, looked up at the siblings with blood-smeared arms: “Fuck, I’ve got her killed, they fought back!”