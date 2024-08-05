Home page World

Press Split

The public prosecutor has made its plea in the trial against a 15-year-old who shot a 14-year-old schoolmate. (Archive photo) © Daniel Karmann/dpa

A schoolboy in Lower Franconia kills a classmate with a shot to the head. When it comes to the question of whether it was murder or manslaughter, the court follows the prosecutor’s view.

Würzburg – After a schoolmate was fatally shot in the head at a school in Lower Franconia, a 15-year-old has been sentenced to a youth prison sentence of eight years and six months for murder. The Würzburg Regional Court is convinced that the youth murdered the 14-year-old in Lohr am Main in September 2023, a court spokeswoman said. The maximum youth sentence for murder is ten years.

With its verdict, the large youth chamber followed the view of the public prosecutor and the co-plaintiff. They considered that the murder characteristic of treachery had been fulfilled, since the shot to the head had come from behind. The defendant’s lawyer, on the other hand, had pleaded for manslaughter.

Confessed to crime

Last September, the 15-year-old German killed a 14-year-old Italian with a single shot from a pistol on the grounds of a school in Lohr am Main, northwest of Würzburg. He confessed to this at the beginning of the main hearing. However, he testified that the shot was not intentional. In his final statement, the 15-year-old apologized to the bereaved and said that he was incredibly sorry for everything.

The public prosecutor’s office nevertheless demanded a youth sentence of eight years and nine months for murder. The prosecutor also requested that preventive detention be reserved and that the 15-year-old be placed in a social therapeutic facility. The parents of the boy who was killed are joint plaintiffs in the case. Their plea largely agreed with that of the public prosecutor. The defense attorney, on the other hand, requested a youth sentence of six years for manslaughter.

Gun belonged to house resident

The two boys went to the same middle school in the small town in the Spessart region. The murder weapon belonged to a 66-year-old who lived in the same house as the defendant.

Before the main hearing, the prosecution assumed that the youth worshipped the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and acted out of a desire to murder. Dahmer had committed one of the most gruesome series of murders in the USA. There is a Netflix series about him. However, according to the court spokeswoman, the prosecution did not uphold the accusation of a desire to murder based on the main hearing.

Since the defendant is a juvenile, the law requires a trial behind closed doors. dpa