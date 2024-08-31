PMC Wagner stated that Artem Buchin was not a company fighter

The private military company (PMC) Wagner commented on reports that a participant in a special military operation (SVO) Artem Buchin, who killed his common-law wife and child in the Perm region, was a PMC fighter. They called this information a lie and an information attack.

The recruitment of prisoners for participation in the SVO was stopped by the company long before Artem Buchin could sign the contract PMC “Wagner”

Buchin dealt with his common-law wife and her child at the end of August

The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her daughter, born in 2017, were found on August 29 in an apartment in the city of Chusovoy. The murdered woman’s cohabitant, Artem Buchin, who had previously been convicted of a similar crime, was suspected of carrying out the massacre. The next day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs sent out a description of the red-haired, limping man to police departments, and a day later, Buchin was detained near his father’s house. He was soon taken to the military police for questioning.

The suspect said that the reason for the massacre was jealousy: he believed that Ekaterina had cheated on him while he was in the SVO zone. Buchin attacked the woman on the street, took her into the bushes, raped her, and then beat her to death with a stone.

The murdered woman was an orphan, and her friend was collecting money for her funeral. Ekaterina left behind a small son, Buchin’s child. According to relatives, the boy is currently with the detainee’s sister.

The soldier was previously convicted of killing a nurse.

In August 2022, Buchin dealt with with a 23-year-old nurse from Chusovoy, Tatyana Rekutina. At the time, he said that he met the girl on the street, she asked him to show her a bus stop, and he led her through a forest belt. Rekutina found this suspicious and hit him with a bag, after which Buchin got angry and strangled the nurse. According to investigators, before the murder, the criminal raped her and then hit her on the head with a stone. Tatyana died from her injuries. Buchin’s victim left behind a small child.

The man was sentenced to 20 years in prison, but in November 2023 it became known that he was pardoned and sent to the SVO. 59.ru’s interlocutor in law enforcement agencies confirmed this information.

According to the current rules, if participants have performed a heroic feat in the SVO or have been seriously injured, they have the right to be sent home source 59.ru

The mother of the murdered nurse reported that Buchin stopped paying the claims. The last transfer from him in the amount of 13 thousand 700 rubles was received in September 2023.