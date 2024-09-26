Vladivostok completes investigation into family murder for apartment

Investigators have completed the investigation of the criminal case on the murder of the Alatartsev family, committed 30 years ago for the sake of an apartment in Vladivostok. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for Primorsky Krai in Telegram-channel.

The family, consisting of a married couple and three children, went missing in 1994 after selling their apartment. “Sergey Smagin and Valery Markov have been charged with murdering the family to cover up another crime,” the publication says.

As the investigators specified, the criminals learned about the sale of the apartment and developed a plan, during which they, under the guise of a bona fide transaction, gained the trust of the family and re-registered the apartment to a front man. In order not to give the money from the sale of the apartment, the criminals decided to kill the Alatartsevs.

