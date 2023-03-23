Naples murder, the €1,000 shoes soiled: “I’ll buy you another 10”

There death Of Francesco Pio MaimoneThe 18 year old boy killed at Naples for trivial reasons, it still does discuss for modes and the absurdity of the story that cost him his life. “Francesco Pio Valda told me he has shot with a 38 caliber revolver first two shots in the air“. But since “the opponents shouted that the gun was blankto prove that the gun was real, he shot into the window of a parked car”. And then he continued and – reports the Corriere della Sera – he killed a guy who was on his own business drinking a beer with two friends. And it is precisely from one of these testimonies that the detail of the shots fired by Valda emerges at man height to prove he wasn’t one to walk around with a blank gun.

And not only that, also the reason – continues the Corriere – more than trivial that gave rise to the dispute it is reconstructed by friends of the alleged killer. “While we were in waiting to be served (from the drinks kiosk manager, ed), a boy who accidentally came out of the chalet is climbed over the shoes di Valda Francesco Pio», reports a witness. And he adds: “In that instant the first discussionin fact Valda told the boy about pay more attention as the shoes were expensive, from the Louis Vuitton brand, from one thousand euros. The boy answered him that he would buy him ten“. Lo started from that discussion clash which led to the tragedy.

