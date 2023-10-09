Aniplex has announced the release date for Murder Mystery Paradox: Fifteen Years of Summervisual novel developed by Fahrenheit 213. The title will be available worldwide starting from next December 2nd on PC via Steambut as previously anticipated the only supported language will be Japanese.

Starting today we will be able to preview the title thanks to a demo made available on Valve’s platform. We hope that a localization in other languages ​​will also be announced in the future.

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu