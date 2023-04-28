aniplex And Fahrenheit 213 have announced the visual novel Murder Mystery Paradox: Fifteen Years of Summer, coming to PC. The title will be available on Steam during 2023, although at the moment a specific date has not yet been revealed. At the moment the company has announced that the game will be localized in Japanese onlywe don’t know if it will be localized in other languages ​​in the future.

Source: aniplex Street Gematsu