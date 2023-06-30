It was a long interrogation, lasting hours, that of the 17-year-old arrested on charges of killing Michelle Causo, found lifeless in a shopping cart near some bins in the Primavalle district in Rome. An interrogation that, according to what we learn, was “analytical and in-depth”. At the moment the accusation against the boy is of voluntary homicide and on Monday he will appear before the gip of the Juvenile Court of Rome for the hearing to validate the arrest. He accuses that it could get worse.

The young Sinhalese was traced shortly after the discovery of the 17-year-old’s body. Police also seized a kitchen knife, which could be the murder weapon. There were numerous stab wounds on the victim’s body. From a first possible reconstruction it is possible that the boy tried to throw the body in the dumpster without success and then abandoned it nearby. The 17-year-old was dressed inside the sack in which the body was found.

THE BLOOD ON THE SHOES

The 17-year-old, traced thanks to the testimony of a resident who saw him dragging the sack, had blood on his shoes. Traces of blood were also found on the stairs of the building, where the young man lives with his mother, a few hundred meters from the bins. The young man was not the victim’s boyfriend. Furthermore, according to what is learned, the girl was not pregnant. The latter was one of the possible hypotheses circulated in the first hours of the discovery among investigators who are trying to understand the reasons for the tragic act.

MICHELLE’S PARENTS: KILLED LIKE A DOG

“They killed her for no reason, like a dog. I think he was in love, I don’t know, she rejected him because she has had a boyfriend for almost two years on the other side of Rome, who is now desperate”. So Gianluca, Michelle’s father. “She wasn’t pregnant, he was nothing, they weren’t together, he was a friend. The other boys said he was a good boy. I didn’t know him, my wife did. He was one of Michelle’s friends,” he said again .

﻿”My daughter went to school, always passed. On Saturdays and Sundays she saw her boyfriend, a golden boy who went to school in the morning and worked in the swimming pool in the afternoon with disabled kids”, the man said again.

“I met him two or three times, a very polite boy, more than necessary, a weak boy, so much so that I told my daughter how cute he is”, says Michelle’s mother intercepted by ‘Ore 14’ on Raidue, making reference to the 17-year-old arrested for the murder of his daughter. The woman explains that her daughter had left the house around 11 and that since ten to one they hadn’t been able to find her: “The phone was off the hook”.

WHO IS THE 17 YEAR OLD STOPPED

There are several hundred messages of insults and threats that have appeared in comments on the photos and videos posted on the Instagram profile of the 17-year-old arrested for Michelle’s murder. About 13,000 followers for the profile associated with the boy originally from Sri Lanka, a friend of the young woman who was killed, where the anger of those who have lost a friend is now pouring. “You took away one of the most beautiful people that life had ever given me. Shame”, is one of the comments that appeared on the arrested person’s social profile. “You must rot in jail”, “you took my best friend away from me” and again “you won’t believe that we’re going over this one. We’ll let you escape from Italy”.