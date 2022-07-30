Murder Marche, police: “Alika finished his bare hands”. He accuses voluntary homicide

Street vendor killed in Civitanova Marche: Ferlazzo, I apologize to the Alika family

“I apologize to the victim’s family.” These are the words of Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, entrusted to his lawyers during an interview. From the reconstruction provided by the man, arrested for the death of the Nigerian peddler, a quarrel arose between him and the Nigerian citizen because “the peddler persistently begged for alms and even held my girlfriend by the arm”. Ferlazzo had been working for a few weeks in a foundry in Civitanova Alta.

MACERATA: POLICE INVESTIGATIONS ON CIVITANOVA, ARRESTED ACCUSED FOR VOLUNTARY MURDER AND ROBBERY

He was arrested red-handed for voluntary murder and robbery the man held responsible for attacking and killing the Nigerian peddler who died yesterday in the center of CIVITANOVA Marche. It emerged during a police press conference.

MACERATA: INVESTIGATIONS, A CIVITANOVA VICTIM HIT WITH A STAMPELLA AND FINISHED WITH BARE HANDS

The attacker chased after the victim, first hit her with a crutch, knocked her down, and finished her off to death by repeatedly hitting her with his bare hands. Then, after knocking her out, he stole her cell phone. According to the police, this would be the reconstruction of the attack on the Nigerian peddler, killed yesterday in Civitanova Marche (Marche). During a press conference at the Civitanova police station, the investigators explained that to reconstruct the dynamics witnesses were heard and the video surveillance footage examined.

#Alika he did not die from a racial issue, but because no one intervened to help him.

Nobody.

If instead of talking, filming, someone had intervened, Alika would be alive today.

If Alika had been white too, he would have died anyway.

If Alika had been white too, he would have died anyway.

Indifference kills.

Nigerian killed in the street in Civitanova Marche, the scene of the crime

Civitanova Marche murder: Nigerians block the street in protest

In Civitanova Marche the demonstrators blocked a corner of the street leading to the square. There is a lot of anger at the lack of reaction from the citizens, who did not intervene during the attack and limited themselves to filming the scene with mobile phones. Someone shouted against the Italians, provoking the protests of some traders. Among the demonstrators there is also Alika’s wife, Charity Oriachi, with a child, a relative of the family.

MACERATA: AMBULANT KILLED, WITH WITNESSES AND DYNAMIC RECONSTRUCTED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE

Witnesses and images from video surveillance cameras were used to clarify the dynamics of the attack on the Nigerian peddler, killed yesterday in Civitanova Marche. According to what emerged during the press conference convened by the police at the Civitanova Marche police station, the investigations were developed through the examination of people informed about the facts, subjects who had witnessed the attack and through the vision of the video surveillance images of the municipality visa. that the event happened along the main street of Civitanova.

Street vendor killed: Acquaroli, Marche Region will be civil party

“The Marche Region will ask to become a civil party in the proceeding that will open, to defend the identity, values ​​and image of the Marche and the Marche. We have always been a supportive, inclusive community and we want to remain so, with everyone’s commitment “. the president of the Marche Region Francesco Acquaroli (Fdi) in a post on facebook, about the death of Alika Ogorchukwu, the peddler killed yesterday in Civitanova Marche by a 32-year-old Italian, while he was begging. “Along with the pain and deep condolences for Alika’s family, it is also necessary to reiterate the firm condemnation of an act of insane and unprecedented violence, which has no justification and which damages all the Marche region – explains Acquaroli -. a welcoming and supportive land: a fact like yesterday is unacceptable for our community and is completely foreign to our culture. Zero tolerance is necessary with respect to violence, in all forms, with the synergistic commitment of all institutions “. for this the Region will ask for a civil party.

Murder Marche: victim lawyer, he was a quiet person

Alika Ogorchukwu, killed this afternoon with a stick and suffocated, was 39 years old and lived in San Severino Marche with his wife and a small son. He was a very well-known street vendor in Civitanova too, where today he too tried to sell his goods. The lawyer Francesco Mantella also knew him well, who arrived in Corso Umberto I when the news of the attack and the murder spread: “he had no precedent with justice, he was a quiet person – he told reporters – . As I know him, I don’t think he could have provoked a reaction like the one that killed him. I am sure that the investigations will be able to assess the aggressor’s conduct, which as far as I am concerned is censurable regardless, especially in Civitanova, which has always shown itself to be an open and tolerant city ”. The lawyer followed Ogorchukwu following a car accident, which forced the Nigerian to use a crutch to walk.

Nigerian beaten to death in the Marche region, attacker arrested

A 39-year-old Nigerian was killed this afternoon by an Italian, who allegedly reacted to an appreciation that the man made to his girlfriend. According to what has been learned, the attacker used a crutch to kill the victim, Alika Ogorchukwu who is a peddler. The alleged killer was stopped. The crime scene is the very central Corso Umberto I and the attack took place around 2 pm, in front of several witnesses who called for help: the 118 staff tried to revive the Nigerian, who died in the street.

