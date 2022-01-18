The Congolese police arrested the alleged killers of theItalian ambassador Luca Attanasio, killed in February 2021, and the businessman, Simba Ngezayo, killed in November 2020. The authorities in North Kivu announced this at a press conference in Goma, as reported on Twitter by local journalist Justin Kabumba.

The Congolese police say that the head of the gang believed to be responsible for the ambassador’s murder is still a fugitive and wanted by the security services. The criminals they allegedly kidnapped the ambassador with the aim of obtaining a million dollar ransom, reports the journalist who also publishes some photos of the alleged killers. At the moment, however, there is no confirmation from the Congolese central authorities.