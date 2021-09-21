European Court of ECHR, Russia was responsible for the murder of a former KGB agent, who later became a dissident and was poisoned in London with polonium 210 in 2006

On the death of Alexander Litvinenko the European Court of Human Rights has ruled (ECHR). It was the widow, Marina Litvinenko, who filed an appeal against Moscow demanding a millionaire compensation. Russia has always denied any involvement in the former agent’s death. Strong critic of the president Vladimir Putin, fled to the UK, Litvinenko, 43, was poisoned by drinking green tea mixed with the powerful radioactive isotope, at the Millennium Hotel in London.

Kremlin: “Strasbourg accusations unfounded”

The spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, he dismissed the conclusions of the European Court of Human Rights on the case of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko as “unfounded”.