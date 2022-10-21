Silvia Zani confesses to the crime of her mother Laura Ziliani: she declared that she and her sister were convinced that she wanted to kill them

In the last few hours, the confession of one of the daughters of Laura ZilianiTemù’s mother who lost her life at the hands of Silvia Zani, her sister Paola and her boyfriend Mirto Milani.

The man is the first to have told what happened inside that house and his statements led to the confession of Silvia. Laura Ziliani’s daughter told step by step thewhole dynamics of the crime and admitted that they had been organizing that plan for some time, since they were convinced that their mother wanted to harm them. Get rid of the same daughters as her.

The words of Laura Ziliani’s daughter

I begin by immediately declaring that it was actually us who killed my mother in the evening between 7 and 8 May 2021. On the same night, we then hid her body. We have nothing to do with finding her instead. Due to mere fatality. If I hadn’t read that Mirto had confided in the prisoner, I would never have spoken, despite the life sentence or who knows what penalty. According to our idea, my mother felt stuck with three daughters one of whom was disabled and the idea we had was that she wanted to get rid of us. And already in the summer of 2020 we began to think about how to solve the problem: that is to kill her.

In the minutes, Silvia said that once her mother Laura Ziliani would have put some milk bleach and another time a scaustic substance in the saline. In short, it speaks of an attempted defense, before the same fate would befall her and her sister. But the investigators instead believe that their plan had how target the inheritance. The same daughter confessed that they were certain the body did not come never found or that it would happen after so many years.

After Laura ate the muffins, which they had put the benzodiazepinesSilvia entered her room, put the hands around the neck while her sister Paola held her still. The woman, however, tried to get rid of her and when Mirto Milani realized that the plan was not going as planned, he would intervene to finish the job.