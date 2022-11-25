Mirto Milani confided in his former cellmate, who instead was collaborating with the investigators: his confession

In the process against Myrtle Milani and the daughters of Laura Ziliani, the testimony of the man’s cellmate emerged.

A story that shocked the Italian news. Two daughters and the boyfriend of one of them, who was also in a relationship with the other, who are rid of his motherinspired by the TV series.

They confessed to being certain that the former policewoman Laura Ziliani wanted to kill them and they therefore convinced themselves that they had to act first.

Mirto Milani’s former cellmate said that initially he asked him questions purely curiositybut then when he began to understand the gravity of what they had done, he decided to cooperate with the authorities.

The words of Mirto Milani’s former cellmate

Talking about friendship on my part is out of place. I gathered his confidences. There has been an evolution in his statements because it has been an escalation up to his complete confession.

The 28-year-old ex-con got Milani to confide in him for months and finally decided to collaborate with the investigators. He explained what his versions of it were three different onesuntil the decisive one arrives.

At first she told him that she was innocent and that she was only one victim of the systemthen he instead recounted that he had found the lifeless body of Laura Ziliani on the door and so, panicked, they had only hidden. In the end, he said that they got rid of Laura Ziliani because she he wanted to poison them.

The former prisoner also wanted to clarify that his choice to collaborate with the forces of order is not due to no penalty discount. She did it for a “question of ethics“, this is how he defined it: “What they have done is monstrous.”

The investigators placed several bugs in the cell and thanks to the collaboration of the ex-partner, they obtained the confession of Mirto Milani.