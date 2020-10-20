Danish inventor Peter Madsen, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Vall in his submarine by a Copenhagen court, escaped from prison but was soon detained by police.

According to some reports, Madsen took a hostage in prison. The fugitive was stopped half a kilometer from the prison, located in the suburbs of Copenhagen.

It is noted that there was a belt on the fugitive’s belt – local media do not exclude that it could be homemade explosives. By the way, a detachment of sappers was noticed at the site of the emergency.

The agency is posting a photo of Madsen sitting in the grass – apparently a soldier with a dog lay in front of the inventor.

Recall that Madsen invited the journalist Wall, who planned to write an article about him, on board his submarine Nautilus. The submarine was considered the largest private submarine in the world. They set sail from Copenhagen and no one else saw the journalist alive. Later, her decapitated body was fished out of the water.



