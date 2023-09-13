Inspired by the novel “Poirot and the Massacre of the Innocents” Of Agatha Christiecomes to the big screen”Murder in Venice” directed and performed by the amazing Kenneth Branagh in the role of the protagonist. After “Murder on the Orient Express” And “Murder on the Nile”, the stories of Hercule Poirot continue here, who this time finds himself facing an unusual case, in a supernatural atmosphere bordering on the absurd. The detective, now retired and reluctant to accept new tasks, is convinced by his writer friend Ariadne Oliver – played by the fresh and brilliant Tina Fey – to participate in a séance, organized on the occasion of the death of Rowena Drake’s young daughter (Kelly Reilly).

The spooky evening, coinciding with the Halloween holiday, soon begins with the sudden murder of Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh), the psychic who claims to be in contact with the deceased girl. Poirot cannot help but be affected by the intriguing story and takes matters into his own hands to solve the case: none of the participants in the séance will be able to leave the palace until the culprit is identified. This is how the film takes a turn between horror and crime fiction, with the presence of hypothetical ghosts, visions, murders and everything that could make a Halloween evening perfect.

The scenography does its part

The background plays a fundamental role: Venice. The splendid city at night transforms into a place of mystery and anxiety, among the gondolas and masks, the dark sound of the water drags the spectator as if he were lost in the depths of a Venetian canal, causing shocks at every twist. The scenography therefore plays its part, and this decadent and ancient palace is certainly not a quiet place where we would like to find ourselves at night.

A round of applause too photographywith a choice of shots mainly from above or in wide angle that involve the audience even more, in accompaniment to the repetitive magic reflex game, which alternates between the lights of the nocturnal lagoon and the presence of mirrors within the scenes. The element of water is therefore fundamental, also recalled by the ice blue color of the eyes of almost all the characters, decidedly talented actors.

Great choice of artistic cast

Kenneth Branagh’s work is interesting, working on the sensitivity and loss of balance of a new Poirot, an entity always at attention who at times reveals a weakness still unknown to others. The detective provides us pills of humanity And seniority, making the audience smile and then surprising them all at once with his brilliance, never disappointing. Also noteworthy is the emerging actress Emma Laird, who in a secondary role still makes a good impression, an incredibly expressive and particular face, two intense eyes full of touching anger and cold emotion strongly capture the attention. His angelic but at the same time demonic face it is certainly the beginning of a long career.

The mystery is well made and engaging, but, as often happens, the film adaptation of a book It has its flaws: the resolution of the case perhaps happens too quickly, with the lack of some details towards the end that distance the viewer from Hercule’s resolution logic. However, the spiritual and supernatural element partly justifies these shortcomings the interrogations hold up quite well on screenwithout tiring the audience with their narration, also thanks to the skill of the actors.

The combination of mystery and horror is very interesting, you get to the end with a pleasant shadow of doubt and the story is more electrifying. We could have aimed to make some scenes even darker, but perhaps the desired choice was to maintain a fictional and less real atmosphere.

«You have to learn to live with your ghosts»: this is how the film leaves its mark in the heart of the viewer.

We remind you that Murder in Venice will be in all cinemas starting September 14, 2023.