Murder today in Cairate (Varese). The victim is a 26-year-old young man, stabbed to death. “The alarm – we read on the 'ilbustese.it' portal – was triggered late in the morning today, when the carabinieri from the Fagnano station, joined shortly afterwards by colleagues from the Busto operational section and the Varese Investigation Unit, intervened in via Mascheroni di Cairate where, in an apartment at number 1, the presence of a deceased person had been reported”.

Once on site the military actually found “the presence of the lifeless body of the young 26-year-old owner of the house in the apartment. The boy, from what we understand, lived alone. The first investigations carried out made it possible to ascertain that the death was to be attributed to murder, carried out using a cutting weapon. The investigations are underway, coordinated by the Busto Arsizio Prosecutor's Office”.