The temple had to be ‘blessed’ after becoming a crime scene
Not even the poor bishop’s cook escaped. Neither did the clerk Crespo, who was killed in the Cathedral itself. In fact, it was necessary to ‘rebuke’ it after becoming the scene of the murder. The prelate escaped on points, but his palace was also raided. And so much mess was produced only by the concession of u
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
Leave a Reply