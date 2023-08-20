Santa Marghetita Ligure – Murder tonight in via Costamezzana in Santa Margherita Ligure. A 35-year-old man was stabbed with a knife from a neighbor, a 55-year-old, at the end of a condominium dispute. It all happened just after 10pm on a Saturday night. On the spot the carabinieri of the Santa Margherita company who are carrying out the necessary investigations. The man who inflicted the stab wound, from the first information, would instead have been transferred to the emergency room of the Lavagna hospital and is under interrogation.

Before the stabbing, the two allegedly fought in front of the eyes of other condominiums. The attempts of the doctor and rescuers to save the life of the victim, who died on the spot, were in vain.