Two arrests for the murder of Caterina Ciurleo, the 81-year-old woman shot in the back last May by a stray bullet while she was in her car on Via della Riserva Nuova, in Rome. They are two foreigners in their twenties. The victim, shot by mistake, was sitting in the passenger side of a Smart driven by a friend when she was hit by the bullet fired from a moving car that then fled: the shot went through the trunk of the small car and then the seat.

The two, one driving and the other who opened fire, were arrested after investigations by the Flying Squad, coordinated by the DDA prosecutor Carlo Villani. Investigations that are now continuing to identify any other people involved.

The two arrested are a twenty-four year old of Romanian origins and a twenty-three year old of Peruvian origins. The victim Caterina Ciurleo, eighty-one years old, on the afternoon of May 23, while she was inside her friend’s car, had been hit by a 9mm bullet fired by the occupants of a red Fiat 500 which had pulled alongside the car in which the victim was travelling, travelling in the wrong direction for a stretch of the road. The woman died from her injuries at the Policlinico Tor Vergata the following morning.

The investigative activity conducted by the Flying Squad had immediately revealed that the victim was not the real target of the ambush, as the shots, at least 5 9mm caliber, had been fired in the direction of another car that was on the same road as the victim.

Having reconstructed the dynamics of the event, thanks also to the acquisition and analysis of several hours of video surveillance systems in the area, it was possible to gather serious evidence regarding the commission of the murder by the alleged perpetrators, identified as the occupants of the red Fiat 500 from which the fatal bullets to Ciurleo had been fired.