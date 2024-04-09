A witness from La Salle gave investigators a detailed account of an encounter that occurred three days before the body was found.

With the incessant work of the police and after discussions with her family, the young woman found lifeless in a ruined church in La Salle has been identified. The mystery surrounding the young woman found dead inside the ruin, a small deconsecrated and now abandoned church in the small town of Valle d'Aosta, finally seems to be dissipating to make room for more precise names and data. At this point, it is easier to trace a possible list of suspects.

The young woman found in La Salle is a 22 year old French nationality. His name has not yet been made public, but the official identification has finally allowed us to give a face and a name to this very ugly matter.

L'autopsy conducted by the medical examiner Roberto Testi provided crucial details on the girl's death. The stab wounds inflicted on her abdomen and neck caused profuse and fatal bleeding, excluding the hypothesis of suicide and confirming her murder. The precise date of her death is still uncertain, but it is estimated that it occurred in early April. The low temperatures of that period helped preserve her body, making precise dating more difficult.

A witness of La Salle provided investigators with a detailed account of a meeting that took place three days before the body was found. The victim was in the company of a boy, described as “with black curls and an olive complexion”, of non-Italian nationality and with good Italian.

The two, dressed in dark and with a rather “suffering” look, were looking for a supermarket to do their shopping. They had the intention of going to camp on the mountains. The witness saw no signs of violence on either of them, but described a dark feeling and a look of suffering on their faces.

The searches of the boy, referred to as the possible murderer, continue incessantly in the Valle d'Aosta area and throughout the national territory. The information provided by the witness and the descriptions of his physical appearance are valuable elements for the investigation. The nature of their relationship, the motive for the murder and the precise dynamics of the facts are still a mystery.

The tragic death of the young French woman in La Salle has shocked the local community. The competent authorities are working tirelessly to reconstruct the story, name the murderer and bring him to justice as soon as possible. In the meantime, we are investigating the bivouac locations and hunting burgundy van which appears to be that of the boys traveling to La Salle.