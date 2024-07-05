MILAN. Giacomo Bozzoli’s partner, Antonella Colossi, and her nine-year-old son returned from Spain by train. They are currently in Brescia and are expected at the provincial Carabinieri command. The rumors, according to which the two relatives of the fugitive sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and destruction of the body of his uncle Mario Bozzoli, they had spent the last ten days in a hotel in the south of the Iberian country, have therefore proven to be true.

Giacomo Bozzoli and Antonella Colossi

However, the fate of the three would have been divided: James Bozzoli he would be continuing his escape alone.

Gianluigi Nuzzi’s story – Bozzoli and the escape in a Maserati like a mafia fugitive

Since July 1st, the day he was definitively sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his uncle Mario, the name of the 39-year-old entrepreneur from Brescia has disappeared from the radar.