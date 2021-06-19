Why is it that even the most idyllic village, the neatest and most tidy town, has to be manned by a police station? Because where a human settlement is created, where people reside, live and work, sooner or later it will be needed. Do we say this out of unshakable pessimism? No, we are supported by history, by the news.

In the TV series Mare of Easttown, Mare is the first name of detective Sheehan, a former local sports promise, a disenchanted policewoman from a suburban community who, if it were like the place she lives, shouldn’t have any problems. We are in Pennsylvania and the town is in fact pleasant, beautiful well-kept houses along tidy streets, houses and green meadows, around woods and waterways. But the darkness of some souls, the unhappiness of others, manages to soil any situation. It should be noticed in time.

A provincial policewoman, no frills.

A girl has been missing in the village for a year and the investigations have yielded no results. Another case, however, shakes the already uneventful waters in which Mare swims, in personal crisis after a painful divorce and the disappearance of her problematic son, who left her a grandson to be a mother. Another girl is the victim of a crime, although here the search for the culprits seems to take a different direction. After a while, still another disappears, in the manner of the first on the list, to confuse the investigation.

The small community rumbles, the local media give no respite, the Commander puts Mare under pressure and, from the County, a policeman is sent to accompany the woman. The new colleague is younger, he also seems inexperienced and does not reciprocate Mare’s hostility at all, on the contrary. Meanwhile, she is increasingly stressed and given her kinship and friendship relations with almost all citizens, in another place she could never be the one to conduct the investigations. Under a crossfire of problems related to the fruitless investigation and his family dramas, how will he react?

The TV series is written by Brad Ingelsby, author of the beautiful film Out of the Furnace, The friend of the heart and of Returning to Win with Ben Affleck. All seven episodes are directed by Craig Zobel, director of several other TV series and the entertaining horror The Hunt. The beautiful soundtrack is by Adam Taylor.

A working group in a tiny village dealing with great crimes.

Mare of Easttown is part of the series of stories set in small communities, not sprawling metropolises where it is easy for the guilty to hide in anonymity, but small communities where everyone knows each other (or so they believe, because if the walls could talk … .). As a more recent example we think of Broadchurch or other British series such as Vera, Shetland or Hinterland and also Top of the Lake (also Marcella as a disturbed detective). But he breaks away from it and gains a higher step for a surprising conclusion, with a truly unexpected twist.

Excellent cast, the protagonist is Kate Winslet, who fortunately has not deformed her face with too many fillers and is credible in the role of a middle-aged woman who has let herself be tarnished by life. Evan Peters in one of his rare roles as a normal person, after having participated in series such as American Horror Story, WandaVision and the X-Men saga, proves capable of acting without special effects and makes his young detective a character capable of arousing sympathy and tenderness.

We had appreciated him in civilian clothes also in Pose. Guy Pearce, back with Winslet after the Mildred Pierce series, is the stranger who could turn his life out of his usual turns. Julianna Nicholson plays Lore, the best friend of the protagonist, already a detective in Eyewitness, another series with conspiratorial teenagers, as everyone is also in this one. Good actress little known, she deserves more fame.

The hope of a glimmer of normality.

Gorgeous as always the veteran Jean Smart, who is the mother of the protagonist, we remember her in Legion, Dirty John and especially Watchmen. The daughter is Angourie Rice, who we find raised since Nice Guys, in which she was the protective daughter of the wretched Ryan Gosling. It must be said that the writing of the female characters is particularly accurate and especially three characters, Mare, the mother and Lore, are very finely written.

The narrative takes its time, as in real life that is not that of the CIS cops, it is one in which it is difficult to advance with the investigations, between various authorizations, interrogations of uncooperative people, side events that confuse the waters . Meanwhile, the cops face their own lives that go on too, not caring about the profession of people who are fallible human beings, even if they have a badge and a gun.

In this way, among so many personal mistakes, Mare’s professional figure emerges, who despite being dominated by problems of varying intensity that can lead to tragedy, is unable to abandon her police mentality, which makes her stay one step ahead of the others. And it is confirmed that unfortunately it is always the past that writes our present every day.