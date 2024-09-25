A 26-year-old man, apparently homeless, was killed during the night, perhaps stabbed in Bologna, near the train station. It was apparently a friend of the 26-year-old who raised the alarm and called 118, but once he arrived at the hospital there was nothing that could be done for the 26-year-old. The Carabinieri intervened and started the investigation to clarify the dynamics of the facts and the search for the attacker began.