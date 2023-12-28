The victim is 58-year-old Giovanni Fresi, a well-known goldsmith in the municipality of the Costa Smeralda, who intervened near a nightclub to calm his agitated son

Murder in the night on the street in Arzachena where a 35-year-old picked up a stick from the ground and hit his father on the head, killing him. The victim is 58-year-old Giovanni Fresi, a well-known goldsmith in the municipality of the Costa Smeralda, who he had intervened near a nightclub to try to calm his son who was in a state of agitation.

The 35-year-old Michele Fresi reacted badly, hitting his parent with a stick found on the ground. In those moments of fury he also hit other people, including two carabinieri.