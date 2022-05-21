The Danish police have launched an international search for a 24-year-old Dutchman suspected of involvement in a murder and brutal torture in the center of Copenhagen. The Danish police confirm this to this site. The police speak of a ‘very brutal attack’ in both cases. “That is why we are starting an intensive investigation to put the suspect behind bars.”

The Danish police take both matters very seriously and have even distributed a photo of the wanted Dutchman through various channels. The man is said to have been involved in the murder of a 28-year-old man at the NH Collection hotel in Copenhagen on Sunday morning. The victim was found in a hotel room with serious head injuries. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died of his injuries a day later.

Left ear cut off

A few hours after the murder in the hotel room, the Dutchman probably struck again in a house in Silkegade, a street in the heart of Copenhagen. At this address, a 25-year-old man was severely beaten with a knife. His legs were stabbed, one of his cheeks was cut open and his left ear was cut off. The Dutchman probably did this together with a Danish partner, who was arrested two days later.

The Dutchman who is now wanted is 24-year-old Yahye O. An international arrest warrant has been issued against him. Police believe he is responsible for both attacks, as his victims’ injuries are believed to be similar.

O. has probably fled abroad. “He may be in Sweden, Norway, or northern Germany,” said spokesman Jensen. “But since the suspect is a Dutchman and has ties with the United Kingdom, we are also looking for him in those countries.”

Dangerous

The Danish police regard O. as life-threatening. Citizens should not take action themselves upon encountering the man, but should immediately call the police. ,,It was a very brutal attack, so we launched an intensive investigation to put O. behind bars. We have a good cooperation with our colleagues abroad, but we need the help of the citizens.”

In order to find O. as quickly as possible, the police released some photos of him. These images show that he is walking down the street with two black bags. What he did in Copenhagen and what his relationship is with the other suspect is still unclear. The Danish police suspect there is a connection between the murder in the hotel and the stabbing in Silkegade. Little is known about the condition of the tortured victim, but he is said to be approachable.

Hotel NH Collection, the hotel where the murder took place, declined to respond to questions from this site.