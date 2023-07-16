Those investigated move the body of a man at the exit of a premises in Barcelona.

She arrived in Spain from Colombia with a paid ticket and a promise: she would work taking care of children and cleaning houses. They accompanied her by AVE to Barcelona, ​​where they took her passport from her and forced her to practice prostitution in an apartment. She managed to flee and denounced the case. She became X37, a protected witness and origin of an investigation into a group that recruits girls in South America to use them as mules and obtain benefit from their bodies and that now, on March 8, 2023, leads the Mossos d’Esquadra to the doors of a small brothel in the Gràcia neighborhood. The agents have in their possession hundreds of very eloquent conversations and, for weeks, they have known that the Casuals —the most violent faction of the Boixos Nois, the ultras of Barça— have entered the business in exchange for protection. They ignore what is about to happen.

It is night. Agents discreetly monitor the furniture, at number 64 Riera de Sant Miquel street. From a small balcony located in front, they observe how some individuals enter and leave the premises in a vigilant attitude. After 10 p.m., they hear “noises of people yelling at each other” in what appears (so they believe at the time) “a fight.” The noise has also alerted the neighbors, who call 112. The investigators see a neighborhood patrol arrive from the balcony, which rings the bell. Those cops are listening to loud music, but the screaming has died down. They insist. As they see that nobody opens them, they end up leaving.

On the other side of the door, unknown to the police, a crime is being committed. Luis Z., a middle-aged Peruvian, is being brutally attacked. He dies after receiving dozens of stab wounds in a room. His friend Antonio R. will survive the attack and will be able to tell what happened to the police. That afternoon, he will say, Luis Z. invited him to “have a few drinks” and “see pretty girls” in a club where a certain Martina was waiting for them. She is the false name of Jasmenn O., the woman who allegedly captured X37 and who, according to the police, ruthlessly organizes the transfer of mules from Peru and Colombia.

Martina invites the clients to a beer. While she writes non-stop on her cell phone, she tells them to be calm, the girls will be here soon. Instead, two men armed with knives burst into the premises and force them to their knees. “Your friend owes me money and you know how to resolve these issues,” a white-skinned, bald man with an ax tattooed on his face tells Antonio R., who takes Luis Z. to the room that will be his grave. “I heard the screams of how they beat my friend.” To silence the victim’s calls for help, a worker turns up the volume of the music. Somebody knocks the door. It is the Mossos patrol, which will end up leaving. Antonio R. was taken out of the premises shortly after, as can also be seen in the images captured by the Catalan regional police from the balcony. They tell him to get into a red car. He thinks they are going to kill him, but no. They abandon him in a dark street in Barcelona.

By court order, the Mossos have been listening for months to everything that is said inside the Kia Carens car used by Martina, the leader of the group. Despite his efforts and his contacts on the other side of the Atlantic, things are not going entirely well. At Christmas, he managed to bring a mule with 1.8 kilos of cocaine in his body. But when they tried to sell the drug, the alleged buyers stole the merchandise. He decided to put himself in the hands of Paco the Fatone of the leaders of the Casuals, arrested in June in a macro-operation against this group that was born in the stands of the Camp Nou and has become one of the most powerful criminal groups in Catalonia.

“Yesterday we spoke with a people called Los Casuals, they are a band organized in Barcelona, ​​they are very strong people”, says Martina, not knowing that the car has sound system. According to the police, the parties agree to “share the prostitution floor” in Gràcia and give the business a new boost: the ultras will provide muscle and girls and will take “50%” of the profits in exchange. Martina encourages her new protector: “Let’s see if you can call your friends and have them come and put what they want to put in, drink what they want to drink and fuck the hell out of it.”

Months go by and the patience of Paco el Gordo, with a string of records for violent crimes, runs out. He tells her that the flat is only causing him losses. It is then that together they plan to rob two individuals who are supposedly going to bring four kilos of cocaine to the premises. They are Luis Z. and Antonio R., with whom the group had had “a previous incident” in Peru that the police do not clarify. Neither of them carry drugs. But the men sent to carry out the robbery (who according to the Mossos “worked for Paco el Gordo”), the matter has gotten out of hand.

“What nuts! Boixos Nois had to be!”

Victor N., aka Thor, is one of the six people in pretrial detention for the crime of the brothel and is, presumably, the main perpetrator. The man with the ax tattooed on his face. The morning of 8 to 9, the phones smoke. “Did they hit him hard?” asks Pedro, Martina’s husband, about the attack on Luis Z. “Tete, a massacre,” a woman answers. Pedro is desperate: “Have you really been punctured, man? My goodness, what nuts, man! Boixos Nois had to be”. He soon receives a call from Paco el Gordo: “Hey, it’s very important that you get that kid out of there to take him to the doctor. Leave it at the door of a hospital or something, huh, ”he warns her. It’s too late. Luis Z. is dead and the body must be disposed of.

Paco el Gordo, at the time of his arrest by the Mossos d’Esquadra.

On the night of March 9, the Mossos are still unaware that a homicide has been committed right under their noses. They set up surveillance again in front of the Gràcia brothel. And they see something that, this time, seems suspicious. A rental van parks in front of the store. Four men, including Thor, they carry a double bed type canape. The investigators notify their colleagues, who stop the van and have to cross the patrol car so that it does not escape. They detain two of the occupants (the third manages to flee temporarily) and open the trunk. They inspect the couch. They see a long, human-shaped package.

The body of Luis Z., the forensic report will say, appears wrapped with film transparent and brown packing tape. His feet are together and his arms are over his chest, “in mummy position”. She has died “from the stab wounds that can be seen on her back.” In the van there is also a knife with traces of blood. The Barcelona duty judge, Francesc Paulí, immediately orders the search of the brothel to “check if there are other corpses or people who could be locked up or in danger.” This is not the case, but the perpetrators and accomplices have been “conscientiously cleaning and painting the walls” of the crime scene, the magistrate insists, before trying to get rid of the body, without success.

