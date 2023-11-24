



In recent days the controversy over patriarchy has become topical again due to the murder of the young woman Giulia from the ex-boyfriend. Men are accused of violence and possessive attitudes towards women dictated by a chauvinist vision of society. But how much truth is there in this analysis? Practically nothing, if not the opposite of what is claimed. The first consideration is on violence: there has always been and will always be there but in modern society it has certainly increased in the family sphere and between couples, the cause is precisely the non-existent presence of men in the true sense of the word. Let’s take an example from the case of Philip, the murderer of Giulia and ex-boyfriend and let’s consider how he was envious of his ex’s success but above all of the fact that she slept with a teddy bear at the age of 22. Can it be the representation of a strong, decisive, courageous man as the so-called ALPHA male should be?

No, on the contrary it responds to a weak, cowardly and insecure person. Certainly not the one who should protect his wife, family in the future etc. He is the representation of the exact opposite of the masculine man, of a patriarchal man. It is the fruit of a commodified society where possession is the goal of people. Owning, that’s what mattered to Philip. Like a child whose game of the moment is taken away from him, he begins to cry and in anger he lashes out against whoever stole his object from him, this is how Filippo reacted. No patriarchy, no violence of the male against the female, but the reaction of a coward who did not grow up with the values ​​of men of the past: respect, responsibility and courage. Since we did not move on to an affective and feminized male education, serial murders of women began, over time and progressively.

Those who preach a distorted society have produced its opposite, it is this dominant thought where the male as such is condemned a priori which has generated greater violence from those who are not educated in the protection of women and the cause is easily stated: educate yourself in affectivity when disappears and hatred is born. Philip and his ilk are monster children of the society of do-goodism, of acceptance of everything, of tolerance, of lack of thought and above all of banality. Since the process by which the male who is has been devirilized, serial murders of women such as rapes and cowardly acts have increased. The chaos is generated by the lack of a genetic order between men and women, by the confusion about gender identity, by the inability to find positive examples where the objectified woman is preached against while at the same time glorifying the girl who prostitutes herself on Onlyfun.

