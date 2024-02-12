“My love, today we will talk about you, about how you were torn from life, about how with all your strength you sought the truth at the cost of your splendid life. You will always be for us our immensely Giulia and Thiago our angel. We will fight for you until the end.” These are the words that Loredana, mother of Giulia Tramontano, dedication to the daughter stabbed to death by her ex-partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. A message that arrives on the day of second hearing, in the trial underway in Milanto the former barman – present in the courtroom – accused of aggravated murder.

“Nothing will give Giulia back to us, we shouted out loud, we will do it again so that justice is done for her and Thiago” writes father Franco on Instagram. The parents, like Giulia's brothers, are not present in the courtroom today. Her mother and sister Chiara will testify at the next hearing (7 March), so they cannot participate in today's hearing which formally opens the hearing. Among the first witnesses for the public prosecution were the Carabinieri of the Investigative Unit, who investigated the crime of Giulia and the child she was carrying, and the neighbors of the couple who lived in Senago.