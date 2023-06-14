Murder Giulia Tramontano, the heartbreaking message of her sister Chiara

Two days before the funeral of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old in the seventh month of pregnancy killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, her sister Chiara published a heartbreaking message on her profile Facebook addressing the girl directly.

“It’s hard for me to stand here today and find the right words. I feel incredibly empty. Only the pain of your loss makes me feel like my heart is still beating. And what agony. Knowing that we are left here without you and Thiago, life sentences of time and pain, staggering in the dark of the future and afraid of not finding their way back” writes Giulia’s sister.

“And where are you? And he? What is Thiago’s face? Does it kick? Does he smile at you? Are you crying? I imagine you like this: cheek to cheek, lying on a meadow of tulips, him picking them and you getting angry. And suddenly you turn towards us smiling. But perhaps this is just an illusion that takes us away from reality for a moment, where time flows inexorably, the sun succumbs to the clouds and even the sea has lost the strength to break on the rocks. This is the sad portrait that appears before my eyes when I think of a life without you”.

Chiara writes again: “And yet, Giulia, before that accursed day, you were able to give us the greatest of joys. With the news of Thiago’s arrival, mum and dad experienced the irrepressible joy of becoming grandparents, Mario and I of being called uncles, grandmother of being great-grandmother, uncles and cousins ​​great-uncles”.

“Giulia, in these incredible 29 years you have faced a thousand difficulties, you fell and got up again, you became demoralized and then calmed down, you cried, cursed, hated, loved, and rejoiced. Mom and Dad have always watched you from afar, not without fear, not without concern, but with the firm desire not to be intrusive and let you live. That desire that now makes us ask: what if we had done more? And if we had chosen us for her?”.

The reflection of Giulia Tramontano’s sister continues: “And no, Giulia. I know we couldn’t do more, because you wouldn’t have let anyone clip your wings, shorten your golden feathers, cut off your flight. And so you became the martyr in this heinous story. Your name will resound over time and within the walls of the world and will remind man that he knows how to let go, respect, protect, guard, look after, or simply love”.

“Now, Giulia and Thiago, turn around in the mirror and look at your masterpiece: how many hearts have you brought close these days, how many strangers join hands thanks to you, how many stories are intertwined in yours, how many unborn children are no longer alone , how many women have found the courage to change their lives. Thank you and your sacrifice.”

“And never get tired Giulia of being proud of you, of looking at you with admiration, of being pleased with the cause that you have embraced, albeit involuntarily, with your death. And now, come on, spread these wings, follow the sun and fly away from this world that didn’t deserve you. But don’t forget to leave a small trace along the way, so that we will always know where to reach you. With the eternal, boundless and insatiable love that only I, Mario, mum and dad know, we wish you a good journey. And as mom said: ‘write me when you arrive’.