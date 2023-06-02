Murder Giulia Tramontano, lawyer Impagnatiello: “For him suicide is the only form of repentance”

“Eventually taking one’s life is the only form of repentance that he deems correct at this moment, the only one that makes sense. He repeated it the other night several times and reiterated it ”today during the interrogation to validate the detention in the San Vittore prison Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old confessed offender for the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano. His lawyer Sebastiano Sartori told the story on leaving the prison, who replied to reporters who asked him if he would ask to transfer the 30-year-old to a health facility: “No, no, he can remain in prison”. And to the question of whether he will seek psychiatric advice: “We’ll see, we’ll see, as a defender I have to look into some aspects”. The lawyer is not afraid that Impagnatiello could make extreme gestures inside the prison: “I am serene, they are good and I think they have found the right solution,” he said.

Read also: Giulia Tramontano, teaching how to unmask the narcissist-killer: the proposal

Read also: Giulia Tramontano, who is Alessandro Impagnatiello: the Armani man barman

Murder Giulia Tramontano, lawyer Impagnatiello: ‘he did it all by himself, denies premeditation’

During the interrogation to validate the detention in the San Vittore prison, Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old confessed offender for the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, confirmed to the investigating judge Angela Minerva that he had killed his partner and hidden her body without the help of accomplices. He “absolutely” did everything by himself, “100%”, said his trusted lawyer, Sebastiano Sartori, leaving the prison. However, Impagnatiello “denies premeditation”, added the lawyer, also excluding – at the request of reporters – that the 30-year-old was under the influence of drugs last Saturday evening.

Murder Giulia Tramontano, lawyer Impagnatiello: ‘He added details on the last stages of the crime’

During the interrogation to validate the detention in the San Vittore prison, which lasted half an hour, Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old who confessed to the murder of his partner Giulia Tramontano, “confirmed everything he declared the other night, adding some particulars concerning the last phase of the fact”. This was reported by his trusted lawyer, Sebastiano Sartori, leaving the prison. The Gip Angela Minerva will decide today whether to validate the detention.

Subscribe to the newsletter

